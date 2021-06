Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Denmark agreed Sunday to upgrade their ties to a "comprehensive green strategic partnership" as part of efforts to enhance cooperation on climate and the environment.President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reached the agreement in their virtual summit held just before the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit opened.The two leaders adopted a joint statement announcing the agreement, as the two nations commemorate the tenth anniversary this year of establishing a "green growth alliance" and "strategic partnership."President Moon said that the special cooperative partnership between the two nations is deepening with their joint response to climate change, expressing his expectations for bilateral cooperation.He also asked for Denmark to pay close attention to the continued bilateral cooperation in the sector of renewable energy.