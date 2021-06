Photo : KBS News

North Korea has criticized the United States for lifting "missile guidelines" on South Korea as a "stark reminder" of Washington's hostile approach to Pyongyang.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday carried an article by Kim Myong-chol, who it described as an "international affairs critic."This marks the North's first reaction after South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden held summit talks on May 21 and agreed to terminate all missile guideline restrictions on the flight range and warhead weight of South Korean missiles.The North Korean critic slammed the termination as an intentional act of hostility against Pyongyang, accusing the U.S. of applying a double standard as it sought to ban Pyongyang from developing ballistic missiles.Kim denounced the end to the guidelines as a "stark reminder" of the hostile U.S. policy toward the North and its "shameful double-dealing."