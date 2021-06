Photo : YONHAP News

The government said on Sunday that the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from U.S. biotech company Moderna will arrive in South Korea one day later than scheduled.The vaccine task force said in a release on Sunday that due to "local circumstances" in the U.S., the initial shipment of 55-thousand doses will arrive at Incheon International Airport at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.The batch, enough for 27-thousand-500 people, was initially scheduled to arrive on Monday.South Korea signed a contract last year to bring in enough Moderna vaccines for 20 million people.The vaccines will be administered to health workers under the age of 30 starting in mid-June.