Daily COVID-19 Cases in 400s for 2nd Day

Write: 2021-05-31 09:38:01Update: 2021-05-31 14:40:45

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases in South Korea remained in the 400s for the second straight day.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Monday that 430 new infections were detected throughout Sunday, raising the country's accumulated total to 140-thousand-340.

Of the new cases, 411 are local transmissions and 19 are from overseas.

The daily figure dropped 50 from the previous day to remain in the 400s for the second consecutive day. But the drop is mainly attributed to fewer tests conducted over the weekend.

About two-thirds of the new local cases came from the greater metro area, with 129 in Seoul, 127 in Gyeonggi Province and ten in Incheon. Other parts of the nation added 145 cases including 31 in the southeastern city of Daegu and 16 in the southern port city Busan.

Two more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to one-thousand-959. The fatality rate stands at one-point-four percent.

The number of critically ill patients dropped by one to 149.
