Photo : YONHAP News

The P4G Seoul Summit will continue for the second day on Monday, bringing together nearly 70 global leaders and heads of international organizations.The two-day summit, with the theme "Inclusive Green Recovery Towards Carbon Neutrality," will wrap up on Monday night after adopting a Seoul declaration.The P4G summit, hosted by President Moon Jae-in, is being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.P4G stands for "Partnering for Green Growth & the Global Goals" 2030.It is the second summit following the inaugural 2018 meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark.In the opening speech on Sunday, President Moon promised to expand the nation's official development assistance(ODA) associated with climate and green projects by 2025 to help developing countries’ green recovery.He also unveiled Seoul's bid to host the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP 28) in 2023.