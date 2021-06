Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly adopted on Monday a confirmation hearing report on Prosecutor General nominee Kim Oh-soo.The National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee adopted the report in a full session with none of the lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) in attendance.Lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) pushed forward the adoption just three minutes after the committee session opened, meeting the deadline set by President Moon Jae-in to send him the report.The DP’s move came after the rival parties clashed following Kim’s confirmation hearing last Wednesday. The DP sought the adoption of Kim’s confirmation report while the PPP demanded the hearing to resume.As a result, Kim is set to become the 33rd minister-level official to be appointed in the incumbent government without the consent of the opposition camp.