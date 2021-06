Photo : KBS News

Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors’ exports of eco-friendly cars have topped 100-thousand units this year.According to the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association on Monday, the two companies’ exports of such vehicles between January and April reached a total of 118-thousand-321 units. That’s up nearly 47 percent from the same period last year.Hyundai exported 65-thousand-909 units while Kia exported 52-thousand-412 units, up 45-point-six and 47-point-nine percent, respectively, from last year.During the first four months of this year, Hyundai Motor shipped out some 43-thousand-550 hybrid cars, up a whopping 80-point-seven percent from the same period last year. Kia exported nearly 23-thousand hybrids during the same period, up 39-and-a-half percent from last year.In terms of electric cars, Hyundai exported some 16-thousand-950, down roughly nine percent from last year while Kia shipped out around 22-thousand-700 units, or double from last year.