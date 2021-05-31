2nd Day of P4G Summit, Moon Presents Seoul’s Plans to Fight Climate Change

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A global climate summit hosted by South Korea is under way for the second day with nearly 70 worldwide leaders and heads of international organizations joining in efforts to effectively respond to climate change. President Moon Jae-in announced a set of plans to increase Seoul’s contribution to those efforts.Moon Gwang-lip has more.Report: In the opening speech for the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit that kicked off on Sunday, President Moon Jae-in presented South Korea’s comprehensive plans to contribute more to the global response to climate change, stressing that his country will preemptively and actively join in the international community’s efforts to overcome the climate crisis.Moon particularly highlighted Seoul’s resolve to fulfill its responsibility and role to bridge developed and developing nations on climate change and its related policies.To that end, the South Korean leader said his country will significantly increase its official development assistance(ODA) associated with climate and green projects by 2025 to help developing countries’ green recovery.He also unveiled Seoul's bid to host the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP 28) in 2023.The two-day summit, with the theme "Inclusive Green Recovery Towards Carbon Neutrality," has brought together 68 global leaders and top representatives of international organizations, who all agreed that international solidarity is urgent to respond to climate change.On the first day of the summit held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, video messages were shown of 34 state leaders and senior officials as well as heads of 20 international organizations.In his video message for the summit, South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum stressed that now is the time to take action against climate change, saying such efforts cannot be exerted by one nation or government alone and they require the entire globe’s cooperation.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his country will provide support for the transition toward a green economy, emphasizing that international cooperation is key to secure the necessary financial resources to tackle climate change.UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he hopes every country will unveil substantial plans to address climate change like South Korea’s declaration to end all new financing for overseas coal projects.Also on Sunday, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron underlined in their messages the need to exert active efforts to address climate change.Meanwhile, among the notable Monday sessions of the summit, President Moon and other leaders will discuss key pending issues during the Leaders’ Dialogue forum to be streamed live.At the end of the last session set to run through 10 p.m., the participants are scheduled to adopt a Seoul declaration, which is expected to urge the implementation of the Paris Accord and global cooperation to fight the pandemic and the climate crisis.The 2021 P4G Seoul Summit is the second summit following the inaugural 2018 meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark. P4G stands for “Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030.”During their virtual summit held just before the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit opened, President Moon and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen agreed to upgrade their ties to a "comprehensive green strategic partnership" as part of efforts to enhance cooperation on climate and the environment.Moon Gwang-lip, KBS World Radio News.