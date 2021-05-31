Military Pledges to Develop Space Vehicle Launch Platforms after Guideline Termination

The South Korean military pledged to develop various midair or maritime platforms to launch space vehicles, after Seoul and Washington ended guidelines that restricted Seoul's missile development.
In a report to the National Assembly on Monday, the Defense Ministry said it plans to develop systems to reinforce military-led defense capacity, while continuing to abide by the international nonproliferation regime.
Under the allies' Space Cooperation Working Group(SCWG) launched in 2013, Seoul will expand aerospace cooperation with Washington through information-sharing, personnel exchange, space training and strategy development.
Seoul is also looking to deploy electro-optical(EO) satellite surveillance and launch a reconnaissance satellite for the first time next year.
Responding to the missile guideline termination for the first time, North Korea's state-run news agency on Monday lambasted the U.S. for being two-faced about calling for dialogue, while still carrying out hostile policies against the regime.