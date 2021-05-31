Military Pledges to Develop Space Vehicle Launch Platforms after Guideline Termination

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military pledged to develop various midair or maritime platforms to launch space vehicles, after Seoul and Washington ended guidelines that restricted Seoul's missile development.In a report to the National Assembly on Monday, the Defense Ministry said it plans to develop systems to reinforce military-led defense capacity, while continuing to abide by the international nonproliferation regime.Under the allies' Space Cooperation Working Group(SCWG) launched in 2013, Seoul will expand aerospace cooperation with Washington through information-sharing, personnel exchange, space training and strategy development.Seoul is also looking to deploy electro-optical(EO) satellite surveillance and launch a reconnaissance satellite for the first time next year.Responding to the missile guideline termination for the first time, North Korea's state-run news agency on Monday lambasted the U.S. for being two-faced about calling for dialogue, while still carrying out hostile policies against the regime.