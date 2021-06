Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government raised the number of people targeted to get at least one COVID-19 vaccine in the first half of this year from 13 million to 14 million.Sohn Young-rae, a senior Health Ministry official, said on Monday that the adjustment reflects the one million doses of the vaccine developed by Johnson and Johnson's Janssen set to be provided by the United States.The Joe Biden administration pledged the vaccines during the South Korea-U.S. summit earlier this month.According to the country's vaccine task force, one-point-01 million doses of the Janssen vaccine are scheduled to arrive from the U.S. on Saturday.The vaccines will be administered to the country's reserve and civil defense forces aged 30 or older, as well as those working in defense and foreign affairs from June 10 to 20.