Photo : YONHAP News

COVID-19 vaccinations for the 414-thousand soldiers under the age of 30 are set to begin on June 7.Defense Ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan said on Monday that the group will likely receive the Pfizer vaccine.In a report to parliament, the ministry said it plans to provide the vaccines to its forces in June and July, raising speculations that the first round will likely be completed within July.Some 116-thousand forces aged 30 or older have already received at least one shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine.The government also plans to administer the U.S.-provided one-point-01 million doses of Johnson and Johnson's Janssen vaccine to reserve and civil defense forces aged 30 or older, as well as those working in defense and foreign affairs from June 10 to 20.