Photo : YONHAP News

A recent government study has found that a majority of people in their 20s positively view breaking the traditional family format by staying single or deciding not to have children.In a survey of ten-thousand-997 households nationwide last September, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family found that 53 percent of 20-somethings, the largest portion among all age groups, supported remaining single by not marrying.Of the same age group, 54 percent supported divorce or remarriage, while 52-point-five percent supported not having children.Of the group aged 70 or older, only 12-point-one percent supported staying single. Seven-point-five percent supported being childless.Last year, single-person households took up 30-point-four percent of the total, up nine-point-one percentage points from 2015. Households consisting of parents and unmarried children took up 31-point-seven percent, down 12-point-five percent from 2015.