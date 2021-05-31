Minister to Meet Businesses with Inter-Korean Projects after S. Korea-US Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Lee In-young is scheduled to meet with representatives from businesses involved in various inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation projects following the recent South Korea-U.S. summit.According to the ministry on Monday, Lee is set to meet with Hyun Jeong-eun, the chairwoman of Hyundai Group, at his office on Tuesday. Hyundai Group is the operator of the now-shuttered Mount Geumgang inter-Korean tourism program.On Friday, the minister will meet Lee Jong-myung, the president of the Korea Golf Association who is also the head of Ananti Group, which was involved in a project to construct a golf course at Mount Geumgang.Ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-ju said the minister plans to collect opinions from the businesses as the recent summit has created an environment where the two Koreas could move forward in dialogue and cooperation.In a joint statement, U.S. President Joe Biden supported the resumption of inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation, while he and President Moon Jae-in agreed to uphold the 2018 Panmunjeom Declaration between the leaders of the two Koreas.