Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Minister to Meet Businesses with Inter-Korean Projects after S. Korea-US Summit

Write: 2021-05-31 14:19:47Update: 2021-05-31 14:48:51

Minister to Meet Businesses with Inter-Korean Projects after S. Korea-US Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Lee In-young is scheduled to meet with representatives from businesses involved in various inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation projects following the recent South Korea-U.S. summit.

According to the ministry on Monday, Lee is set to meet with Hyun Jeong-eun, the chairwoman of Hyundai Group, at his office on Tuesday. Hyundai Group is the operator of the now-shuttered Mount Geumgang inter-Korean tourism program.

On Friday, the minister will meet Lee Jong-myung, the president of the Korea Golf Association who is also the head of Ananti Group, which was involved in a project to construct a golf course at Mount Geumgang.

Ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-ju said the minister plans to collect opinions from the businesses as the recent summit has created an environment where the two Koreas could move forward in dialogue and cooperation.

In a joint statement, U.S. President Joe Biden supported the resumption of inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation, while he and President Moon Jae-in agreed to uphold the 2018 Panmunjeom Declaration between the leaders of the two Koreas.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >