Photo : YONHAP News

Sixteen National Assembly representatives are currently being investigated for alleged property speculation by the government's joint investigation headquarters.According to Choi Seung-ryul, the head of the headquarters, on Monday, out of the complaints filed by the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), 13 representatives are facing serious speculation allegations while another three are looking at related charges.This raises the number of people under investigation from the previous 12.Earlier, the PPP requested investigations into 85 incumbent and former lawmakers and public officials involved in 34 cases of alleged speculation.The headquarters is targeting a total of two-thousand-796 people for investigation in 646 cases, including 176 municipal government employees, 86 central government officials, and 77 employees of the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH).