Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) vying to become leader will clash in the first televised debate on Monday.Heated discussions are expected on party reforms and managing the primaries for next year's presidential election.Thirty-six-year-old Lee Jun-seok, a relative underdog who came out on top in the first round of the race, is expected to take on veteran lawmakers Na Kyung-won and Joo Ho-young.Lee said there is no reason to attack first but if the other candidates try to corner him, he will fight back with double the force. Meanwhile, Na is expected to stress unity and the future, while Joo will likely emphasize his skills that will bring victory in next year's presidential election.Two other hopefuls are also taking part in the debate. The PPP is slated to pick its new leader in a June 11 convention through voting by party members and ordinary citizens.