Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities will begin receiving reservations for over one million doses of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson and Johnson starting Tuesday.In a Monday briefing, director Jeong Eun-kyeong of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) announced the timetable of the vaccine that is being provided by the U.S. government.Those eligible can make reservations online (https://ncvr.kdca.go.kr) after receiving notification by the Defense Ministry and include South Korean troops, reserved forces and civil defense personnel. This also includes other diplomacy and defense-related officials such as military families, civil servants and civilian subcontracted workers.Reservations will be taken for the exact amount of doses received from the U.S. Inoculations will take place from June 10 to the 20.The Janssen is a one-shot regimen and the batch will arrive around June 5 on a South Korean military aircraft.