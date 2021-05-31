World Leaders Join P4G Seoul Summit to Fight Climate Change

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A global climate summit hosted by South Korea is under way for the second day with nearly 70 leaders and heads of international organizations around the world joining in efforts to effectively respond to climate change. During the online event, President Moon Jae-in announced a set of plans to increase Seoul’s contribution to those efforts.Moon Gwang-lip has more.Report:[Sound bite: Opening ceremony 2021 P4G Seoul Summit]Partnering for Green Growth and Global Goals 2030, or P4G, is an international forum, seeking to build public-private partnerships against climate change.Hosted by South Korea, nearly 70 world leaders have joined the two-day virtual 2021 P4G Seoul Summit under the slogan, "Inclusive Green Recovery Towards Carbon Neutrality."In his opening speech for the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit that kicked off on Sunday, President Moon Jae-in called for immediate action.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean-English translation)]"Our opening ceremony offered a glimpse into the thoughts of our children, teenagers and young men and women. We wanted to pay heed to the desperation of our future generation. Our actions today determine our tomorrow. We can change our future for the better when we realize the value of co-existence and mutual growth. It is my deepest hope that the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit for a Green Future will provide a vital step toward a safer and sustainable future, not just for our future generation but for all of us, as well as an inclusive green renewal and carbon neutrality for human kind."Moon particularly highlighted Seoul’s resolve to fulfill its responsibility and role to bridge developed and developing nations on climate change and its related policies.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean-English translation)]"The Republic of Korea will pay it forward by actively working with developing nations, the same way we succeeded in our reforestation with the help of the international community. We will assist these countries that rely heavily on coal-fired power plants in their efforts to move towards a cleaner source of energy. To that end, the Korean government will expand its share of its climate and green growth official development assistance (under the United Nations) by 2025 to aid nations that need assistance and establish a five million dollar trust fund for a Green New Deal with the Global Green Growth Institute."He also unveiled Seoul's bid to host the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP 28) in 2023.UN Secretary-General António Guterres, his predecessor Ban Ki-moon as well as over 50 state leaders and heads of international organizations also sent video messages, calling for action and promising their contribution.After discussing pending issues during the Leaders’ Dialogue forum, President Moon and other world leaders will adopt the Seoul Declaration Monday night, which is expected to urge the implementation of the Paris Accord and global cooperation to fight the pandemic and the climate crisis.The 2021 P4G Seoul Summit is the second summit following the inaugural 2018 meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark. P4G stands for “Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030.”During their virtual summit held just before the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit opened, President Moon and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen agreed to upgrade their ties to a "comprehensive green strategic partnership" as part of efforts to enhance cooperation on climate and the environment.Moon Gwang-lip, KBS World Radio News.