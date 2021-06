Photo : YONHAP News

Additional AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines and the first batch of Moderna vaccines will arrive in South Korea on Tuesday.The country's vaccination task force said Monday that some 880-thousand doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will head to a warehouse in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, before being delivered to medical facilities.South Korea secured a deal with the British-Swedish company to purchase a total of 20 million doses. Including Tuesday’s batch, over seven million have arrived so far.Meanwhile, 55-thousand doses of the Moderna vaccine will also arrive Tuesday, marking the first delivery out of 40 million that Seoul has agreed to buy from the U.S. firm.The vaccines will be stored at a GC Pharma factory in North Chungcheong Province until they are rolled out to vaccinate hospital workers under the age of 30 from mid-June.South Korea has procured a combined 193 million doses of five vaccines that also include Pfizer, Novavax and Janssen.