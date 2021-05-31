Menu Content

Politics

Pres. Moon Appoints Kim Oh-soo as Prosecutor General

Write: 2021-05-31 19:06:13Update: 2021-05-31 19:22:32

Pres. Moon Appoints Kim Oh-soo as Prosecutor General

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has appointed Kim Oh-soo as South Korea's new Prosecutor General. 

The presidential office announced the appointment on Monday, adding that the former vice justice minister will immediately begin his two-year term as the chief prosecutor on Tuesday. 

Kim is the 33rd ministerial-level government official to be appointed without the endorsement of the opposition camp.

Earlier in the day, the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee adopted a confirmation hearing report on Kim, with members of the main opposition People Power Party lawmakers walking out in protest. 

The new prosecutor general had served as a deputy to the previous three former justice ministers under the Moon administration - Park Sang-kee, Cho Kuk and Choo Mi-ae. 

The prosecutor general's post was vacant for nearly three months since former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl resigned after months of public conflict with former Justice Minister Choo over prosecution reforms.
