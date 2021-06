Photo : YONHAP News

A new government data shows that nearly one in five foreign residents in South Korea are overstaying their visas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the Justice Ministry’s Korea Immigration Service Statistics on Sunday, the proportion of illegal foreign workers in the nation tallied at a record 19-point-seven percent as of April.The monthly figure has risen steadily from 16-point-three percent in January of last year, when Korea confirmed its first COVID-19 patient, with the exception of last July when the number slipped from 18-point-eight percent to 18-point-seven percent.The study also showed that the number of illegal foreign residents also surged to 392-thousand in April, the highest this year.The protracted pandemic has also prompted the total number of foreign residents in the country to fall to one-point-nine million in April, slipping below 2 million for the first time since 2015.