Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported its first case of rare blood clotting with a recipient of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.The state-run vaccination task force revealed on Monday that a man in his 30s, who received his first AstraZeneca shot on April 27, was later diagnosed with thrombocytopenia.The patient went to hospital complaining of a severe headache on May 9 and was hospitalized three days later with worsening symptoms including muscle cramps.South Korea once put a temporary halt on administering AstraZeneca vaccine following several reports of rare blood clots in recipients of the shots overseas. However, the government resumed it later for the age groups over 30 on conclusions by multiple global health agencies’ that its benefits override risks in those age brackets.The task force plans to provide swift financial compensation for the patient, it said.