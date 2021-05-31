Moon Calls on Countries to Share Burden on Carbon Neutrality

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in emphasized the need for advanced countries to increase their assistance to less affluent countries in achieving carbon neutrality.Moon underscored the point during the Leaders’ Dialogue forum on the second day of the P4G Seoul Summit on Monday, saying carbon neutrality is a challenging goal for developing countries highly dependent on fossil fuels.The president said it is important for both advanced and developing countries to understand each other’s different economic and social conditions and work together in responding to climate change.Moon reiterated Seoul’s will to bridge developed and developing nations on the matter, stressing that while actively joining in advanced countries’ efforts, it will also help developing countries secure environment-friendly technologies and assist their efforts financially.During the session, the South Korean leader also introduced Seoul’s efforts to establish a public-private partnership in fighting climate change and its plan to inject 65 billion U.S. dollars into its green new deal initiative by 2025 through such a collaboration.Noting carbon neutrality is an attainable goal only when everyone works together, Moon emphasized measures to earn public understanding about related policies and encourage businesses’ participation through development of technologies and investment.The president said South Korea’s Green New Deal is focused on drawing active participation from the private sector and assisting its innovative efforts.He said it is already bearing fruit in two offshore wind power projects each underway in the East and West Sea, underscoring participation by local governments, businesses and residents in the projects expected to draw a total of 75 billion dollars in investment and create 330-thousand jobs over 10 years.