P4G Seoul Summit Adopts Seoul Declaration, Calls for Cooperation on Climate Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A two-day global climate summit hosted by South Korea has wrapped up. Before the closure, nearly 70 global leaders and the heads of international organizations participating in the summit adopted the Seoul Declaration highlighting international cooperation to overcome the climate crisis.Moon Gwang-lip has more.Report: Global leaders taking part in the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit adopted the Seoul Declaration at the end of the two-day summit on Monday night.The declaration reflects the participating countries and international organizations’ grave perception of the climate crisis and outlines the international community’s will to overcome it.Specifically, the countries and organizations agreed to make active concerted efforts to maintain a temperature increase below one-point-five degrees Celsius, accelerate energy transformation toward the phasing out of coal and respond to ocean plastic pollution.They also agreed that the climate crisis is not only an environmental problem but also an issue that affects the economy, society, security and human rights. They also reached a consensus that the COVID-19 pandemic needs to be overcome through green renewal.Businesses were also called upon to further prioritize their ESG, or environmental, social and governance, objectives, while the role of civil society in addressing climate issues was further highlighted.Before the adoption of the Seoul Declaration, President Moon Jae-in presided over the Leaders’ Dialogue forum to discuss green renewal, international community’s joint efforts to reach the 2050 carbon neutrality and strengthening of the private-public collaboration on related issues.A total of 13 top-level leaders took part in the forum, including U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.Although the summit was held virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is assessed to have shown South Korea’s commitment to fight climate change.P4G, or Partnering for Green Growth and Global Goals 2030, is an international gathering inaugurated in Denmark in 2018, seeking to build public-private partnerships against climate change.Hosted by South Korea, a total of 68 world leaders joined the Seoul summit under the slogan, "Inclusive Green Recovery Towards Carbon Neutrality."The next P4G Summit will be held in Colombia in 2023.Moon Gwang-lip, KBS World Radio News.