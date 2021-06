Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Tuesday, South Korea will provide a set of incentives for those who have received at least one COVID-19 shot.Under the measures, partially or fully vaccinated people will be exempt from a ban on gatherings of family members, which is now allowed for up to eight people.In-person visits will also be allowed at nursing homes and long-term care facilities if the patient or the visitor is fully vaccinated. Additionally, senior citizens will have broader access to community centers and facilities for the elderly.The government said it will also provide discounts and other benefits for the vaccine recipients when they visit national parks, forests and attend concerts.According to the vaccination task force, as of Tuesday, about three-point-74 million people have received one dose of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine and surpassed 14 days since vaccination.