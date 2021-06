Photo : KBS News

The U.S. State Department said on Monday that the United States remains committed to diplomatic engagement with North Korea.The department issued the position after the North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) carried an article criticizing the U.S. for lifting missile guidelines on South Korea at a summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden last month.A department spokesperson told Yonhap News that the U.S. is aware of the comments made in the North Korean media.The spokesperson said the U.S. policy toward Pyongyang calls for a calibrated, practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy to make practical progress that increases the security of the United States, its allies and its deployed forces.The KCNA denounced the end to the missile guidelines as a "stark reminder" of the hostile U.S. policy toward the North and its "shameful double-dealing."