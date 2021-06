Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Tuesday began accepting reservations for over one million doses of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine offered by the United States.Military personnel who have been notified by the Defense Ministry and other agencies including reserved forces and civil defense personnel who are over the age of 30 can make reservations online (https://ncvr.kdca.go.kr).Those eligible for the single-shot vaccine also include incumbent ranking military officers and their families, public officials at the Defense Ministry and related organizations, and civilian workers at the ministry and military units.Inoculations will take place from June 10 to the 20.The government said the Janssen vaccine will arrive on Saturday on a South Korean military aircraft.Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccinations for the 414-thousand soldiers under the age of 30 are set to begin next Monday.