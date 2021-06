Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases in South Korea remained in the 400s for the third straight day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Tuesday that 459 new infections were detected throughout Monday, raising the country's accumulated total to 140-thousand-799.Of the new cases, 449 were domestic transmissions and ten were from overseas.The daily figure remained in the 400s for the third consecutive day, amid continued outbreaks in various settings including bars, nursing homes and schools.More than 60 percent of the new domestic cases came from the greater metro area, with 146 in Seoul, 116 in Gyeonggi Province and 16 in Incheon. Other parts of the nation added 171 cases including 39 in the southeastern city of Daegu and 28 in the southern port city of Busan.Four more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to one-thousand-963. The fatality rate stands at one-point-39 percent. The number of critically ill patients rose by nine to 158.