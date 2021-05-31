N. Korea Criticizes Countries for Excessively Stockpiling COVID-19 Vaccines

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea slammed countries that have excessive stockpiles of COVID-19 vaccines, calling on the World Health Organization(WHO) to do its part to ensure equitable access.In a statement to the 74th World Health Assembly(WHA) on Tuesday, the North said "vaccine nationalism" has led to the unfair reality of some countries excessively storing vaccines, while others have no access.Pyongyang stressed that it is shameful that there is a bottleneck phenomenon in mass production due to protection of intellectual property rights, adding that such a situation can't be justified.It urged the WHO to exert efforts to guarantee indiscriminate and fair access to medical treatment, calling health a basic human right.The criticism apparently targets the U.S., as it restricts the overseas supply of vaccines developed by U.S. companies Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, despite securing enough for its entire population.The North, on the other hand, has yet to secure any vaccines, with deliveries of one-point-99 million doses from the WHO's COVAX Facility being delayed, due to its lack of response to WHO requests to hand in its inoculation plans and agree to international monitoring of their distribution.