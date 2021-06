Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Tuesday, the transfer income tax when selling a house will rise to as much as 75 percent.The new rules affect homeowners with multiple properties and those selling after owning a house for less than a year, as a six-month grace period to encourage multiple-home owners to sell has ended.The capital gain tax, referred to locally as the transfer income tax, on the sale of a house owned less than a year will jump from 40 to 70 percent, and from up to 45 to 60 percent for homes owned less than two years but more than one year.For those who own multiple properties in regulated areas, the basic tax rate will go up by ten percentage points per house, with the maximum rate now 75 percent, up from 65 percent.Meanwhile, details of the government's revisions to property and comprehensive real estate taxes are expected to be confirmed on Tuesday.