Photo : YONHAP News

Former Busan City Mayor Oh Keo-don, who was indicted on charges of sexual assault, attended the first hearing of his trial.Before entering the Busan District Court on Tuesday, Oh apologized to the victims and Busan citizens. He, however, did not respond to a question on whether he felt responsible for prompting a by-election to be held in April after stepping down a year earlier.The hearing was held behind closed doors upon the victims' request, as details of the alleged crimes have not been publicized.Oh, who was affiliated with the ruling Democratic Party(DP), is accused of assaulting a city government employee in November 2018, with a failed second attempt the following month.In April 2020, Oh was suspected of assaulting another employee, and causing the victim to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder(PTSD).