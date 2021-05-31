Seoul, Budapest Commemorate Victims of Hungarian Ship Disaster

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Two years ago, a Hungarian tourist boat sank on the Danube with many South Korean tourists onboard after a larger ship ran it over. In commemoration of the 28 people who died, officials from Seoul and Budapest attended an anniversary event, setting up a memorial on the Hungarian river.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: A monument has been set up in Budapest in commemoration of those who died in a Hungarian ship disaster on the River Danube two years ago.Seoul's Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon and his Hungarian counterpart Levente Magyar attended the ceremony near Budapest's Margaret Bridge on Monday, marking the second anniversary of the disaster, which killed 28 people, mostly South Korean tourists.[Sound bite: Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon (English)]"I still remember the footage from the night of the tragic event. Many Hungarian people standing on the bridge and they prayed for the Korean victims, and they cried. It was very touching. Again, I highly appreciate this monument (erected) by the Hungarian government."[Sound bite: Deputy Foreign Minister of Hungary Levente Magyar (Hungarian)]"Let this monument stand here as long as Budapest stands! It will always pay tribute to the victims of the disaster and it will be a reminder of the special relationship between Korea and Hungary."The two officials pulled off a ribbon draped around the memorial, a seven-by-two-meter granite block engraved with the names of the victims.While carrying 33 South Korean tourists, the Hungarian river boat Hableany was run over by large tourist ship Viking Sigyn on May 29, 2019, on the River Danube near Margaret Bridge.Only seven survived Hungary's worst ship disaster. The Hungarian captain and crew member died along with 25 from South Korea, while one Korean national is still missing.The Ukrainian captain of the Viking Sigyn was charged with reckless endangerment of navigation and for failing to render proper assistance.His trial has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News,