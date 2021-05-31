Ruling DP Divided on Assessment of Ex-Minister's Memoir

Photo : YONHAP News

With the publication of a memoir by former Justice Minister Cho Kuk expected on Tuesday, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) is divided amid concerns over how it will affect next year’s presidential race.Hardline supporters close to President Moon Jae-in defended Cho's right to be heard, such as former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, who said he hopes that Cho will confidently reveal the truth.Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said the nation should be considerate of the pain inflicted on Cho's family from the prosecution's excessive investigations into their alleged corruption.Those outside the pro-Moon faction, on the other hand, appeared to distance themselves. Rep. Cho Eung-cheon said the party can't fall back into the quagmire surrounding the ex-minister, while Rep. Park Yong-jin said Cho should responsibly reflect on his past wrongdoings.Attention is drawn to what DP leader Song Young-gil will say on Wednesday, when he is scheduled to announce the party's reform plan.