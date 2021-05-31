Leaders Reaffirm Commitment toward Carbon Neutrality through 'Inclusive Green Recovery'

Photo : YONHAP News

The P4G Seoul Summit ended on Monday with the adoption of a joint statement, in which global leaders reaffirmed their commitment toward achieving carbon neutrality through "inclusive green recovery" from the COVID-19 pandemic.At a press briefing on Tuesday, South Korean Environment Minister Han Jeoung-ae assessed that the participants pledged to support green recovery among emerging nations, as well as a reinforced action plan on carbon neutrality.Seoul, for its part, promised to provide P4G with a new four-million-dollar grant and significantly increase its official development assistance(ODA) associated with climate and green projects by 2025.The government also reaffirmed its commitment toward banning the licensing of new coal-fired power plants and halting public financing for overseas plant construction.Seoul plans to raise its national determined contribution(NDC) for greenhouse gases by 2030, before announcing the new goals at the next United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties(COP 26) in November.P4G stands for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, and the Seoul summit was the second after the initial event in Copenhagen in 2018.