Foreign Minister Deeply Regrets Map Error in P4G Seoul Summit

Photo : KBS News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong expressed deep regret over a wrong map that appeared in the opening ceremony of the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit.Chung offered the apology on Tuesday during a joint briefing by the foreign and environment ministries on the results of the two-day virtual summit that ended Monday.A map of Pyongyang rather than one for Seoul appeared in a video introducing the venue of the summit that was screened at the opening ceremony. The minister said it appears that an mishap occurred in the course of editing right before the event.He said the necessary corrections were made shortly after the mistake was detected, adding that they were reflected on YouTube and the platform of the virtual summit.Chung said he believes an investigation needs to be carried out on how such an error was made in order to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.Meanwhile, Chung said it is significant that the U.S. and China both took part in the summit even though they are not P4G members. He said what is even more meaningful is that the two countries participated in the adoption of the Seoul Declaration.