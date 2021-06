Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea established the new position of first secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea directly under regime leader and party General Secretary Kim Jong-un.This is the first time that the North has officially designated the position of second-in-command.According to North Korea sources on Tuesday, Pyongyang revised party regulations at the congress in January, which included a phrase that the party central committee should elect the first secretary.Under the regulations, the first secretary is able to preside over a party meeting when commissioned by the general secretary.Previously, only Kim and four other members of the presidium were allowed to preside over meetings. It is speculated that Jo Yong-won, the secretary of the party secretariat, was named to the new post.