S. Korea Reveals First Domestic Space Rocket

Photo : KBS News

The qualification model of the Korea Space Launch Vehicle-2(KSLV-2), also known as “Nuri,” was revealed on Tuesday for the first time since development began 11 years ago on the first domestically produced rocket.The Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute said the model was erected after being transported to a launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province.The rocket will undergo testing for one month while the actual flight model is under construction.Nuri will be tasked with putting a one-and-a-half ton satellite into Earth’s orbit. It is roughly 47 meters long and weighs 200 tons, with a maximum diameter of three-point-three meters.It will be powered by four engines with 75 tons of thrust in the first stage, a single 75-ton-thrust engine in the second stage and an engine with seven tons of thrust in the third stage.The model revealed on Tuesday is identical in size to the Nuri flight model that will be launched from the Naro Space Center in October.