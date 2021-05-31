P4G Seoul Summit Adopts Seoul Declaration, Calls for Cooperation on Climate Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A two-day global climate summit hosted online by South Korea has wrapped up. Wrapping up the Partnering for Green Growth and Global Goals 2030, or P4G, summit, some 70 global leaders and the heads of international organizations participating in the event adopted the Seoul Declaration highlighting international cooperation to overcome the climate crisis.Moon Gwang-lip has more.Report:[Sound bite: P4G Summit adoption of the Seoul Declaration]"Now the president of the Republic of Korea will introduce the declaration."Global leaders taking part in the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit adopted the Seoul Declaration Monday night, wrapping up the two-day online event.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean-English translation)] 1:35:30"The leaders agreed that the climate crisis is an issue not only affecting our environment but also affecting our economy, society, security and human rights, and then shared an understanding that the COVID-19 crisis should also be overcome through green recovery. Green recovery is about keeping the temperature increase below one-point-five degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels, as a way to implement the Paris Agreement."The participating countries and organizations agreed to exert concerted efforts to accelerate energy transformation toward the phasing out of coal and respond to ocean plastic pollution.Businesses were also called upon to further prioritize their ESG, or environmental, social and governance, objectives, while the role of civil society in addressing climate issues was further highlighted.Before the adoption of the Seoul Declaration, President Moon Jae-in presided over the Leaders’ Dialogue forum to discuss green renewal, international community’s joint efforts to reach the 2050 carbon neutrality and strengthening of the private-public collaboration on related issues.A total of 13 top-level leaders took part in the forum, including U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.[Sound bite: John Kerry - US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate]"Everyone wants to get back to normal. But unfortunately we can't be satisfied with that because the fact is normal was already a crisis, an existential one, and if we decide to go back to business as usual, which we are unfortunately seeing in many places, then, if we rebuild on autopilot, by default we are choosing a climate crisis."[Sound bite: Ursula von der Leyen - President of the European Commission]"Change is never easy, but Europe has taken the decision because mankind can't wait any longer. And we have to do this together."P4G is an international gathering inaugurated in Denmark in 2018, seeking to build public-private partnerships against climate change.Hosted by South Korea, a total of 68 world leaders joined the Seoul summit under the slogan, "Inclusive Green Recovery Towards Carbon Neutrality."The next P4G Summit will be held in Colombia in 2023.Moon Gwang-lip, KBS World Radio News.