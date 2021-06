Photo : YONHAP News

People under the age of 30 that belong in certain occupation groups will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine from mid-June.In a regular briefing on Tuesday, the COVID-19 vaccination task force said it will kick off reservations from June 7 with vaccinations to begin on the 15th.Eligible are those with the police, Coast Guard and fire department, along with the vulnerable including chronic kidney patients.Initially, the AstraZeneca vaccine had been designated for the under-30 groups, but those vaccinations were delayed following reports of rare blood clotting triggered by some batches of the vaccine.