Photo : YONHAP News

Local airlines are planning to resume flights overseas starting with tourist destinations like Guam and Saipan from this summer.Industry sources said Tuesday that Jeju Air will begin service on its Incheon-Saipan route from June 8 and fix future schedules based on market demand.Asiana Airlines plans to service the same route from next month.Meanwhile, Korean Air started selling November tickets for the Incheon-Guam route while Jin Air is currently carrying passengers to and from Guam once a week.