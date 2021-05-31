Gov't to Summon Japanese Embassy Official to Protest Torch Relay Map

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to summon on Tuesday an official from the Japanese Embassy to protest the country’s move to insinuate that the Dokdo islets are Japanese territory on the Tokyo Olympics website.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a regular press briefing that the government will summon Hirohisa Soma, the deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy, and strongly protest Japan’s territorial claims over the easternmost islets.Choi said the government will also request that Japan immediately make corrections to related materials.Choi’s statement comes after the Foreign Ministry lodged a complaint with the Japanese Embassy last Monday after a torch relay map posted on the Tokyo Olympics website marked Dokdo with a small dot that was colored the same as the rest of Japan.Seoul previously objected to the map when it was first revealed in July 2019 and called on Japan to make corrections. Despite the repeated calls, Tokyo has maintained that it cannot accept such demands.It is unprecedented for the government to reveal plans to summon a diplomat of another country in a press briefing.