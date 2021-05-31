Candidates for PPP Chief Clash in First TV Debate

Photo : YONHAP News

Five contenders vying to lead the nation’s main opposition People Power Party(PPP) faced off in their first televised debate on Monday, sparring on issues ranging from a splintered opposition faction to allegations on preferential treatment in past party nominations.Thirty-six-year-old rookie Lee Jun-seok, who won a stunning upset in the PPP's primary last month, clashed with veteran lawmakers Na Kyung-won, Cho Kyoung-tae, Joo Ho-young and Hong Moon-pyo in the nationally aired debate on MBC Monday night.Lee, a former member of the Supreme Council who has never been elected as a lawmaker, called for the party to embrace the concept of a free and equitable race for all challengers.This could be achieved by setting impartial rules ahead of next year's presidential race to naturally bring potential contenders into the fold of the party.Na and Joo, both former floor leaders and multiple-term lawmakers, expressed their concerns that such radical steps would only serve to split votes and undermine efforts to consolidate the opposition faction.They also attacked Lee for receiving preferential treatment in past races, despite his pledge to do away with such favoritism.The PPP will elect a new chairperson and members of its Supreme Council at its party convention on June 11.