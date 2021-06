Photo : YONHAP News

Four South Korean crew members on a fishing boat off the shores of Benin in west Africa were kidnapped by pirates operating in the Gulf of Guinea.The South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that a tuna fishing vessel carrying a total of 36 crew members was attacked by assailants in nearby waters at 7:30 p.m. local time on Monday.Among the crew, the pirates kidnapped four South Koreans and a foreign national. It is not yet clear how many Koreans were initially on board and who the abducted crews are.A senior official of the ministry said it is communicating with a South Korean diplomatic mission in the region and local authorities to further grasp the situation and plans to take necessary measures.The incident took place less than two weeks after another group of sailors aboard a fishing boat, including its South Korean captain, was kidnapped in waters off Ghana, also in western Africa.