Pres. Moon Stresses 'Fair Prosecution' in Meeting with New Chief Prosecutor

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says he expects the nation's newly appointed chief prosecutor will play a significant role in enhancing fairness of the prosecution and meet public expectations.Presidential Spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said on Tuesday that Moon made the remark to Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo after he presented him with a letter of appointment earlier in the day.Noting that an upstanding prosecution will further the nation’s democracy, Moon called on Kim to lead the charge in the agency's reforms so that every prosecutor will voluntarily step up and take pride in the process.Kim responded by showing his will on tackling the reforms, saying the prosecution’s power is granted by the public, and pledged to create a momentum to transform the prosecution into one that serves the interest of the public.The new prosecutor general previously served as deputy to three former justice ministers under the Moon administration - Park Sang-kee, Cho Kuk and Choo Mi-ae.The prosecutor general's post remained vacant for nearly three months after former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl resigned after months of public conflict with former Justice Minister Choo over prosecutorial reforms.