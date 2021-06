Photo : YONHAP News

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna has arrived in South Korea.According to the state task force on COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday, an Asiana flight carrying 55-thousand doses of Moderna vaccine, enough to inoculate 27-point-five thousand people, arrived at Incheon International Airport at around 4 p.m.This marks the first delivery under Seoul's deal with Moderna to bring in a total of 40 million doses.It is the third COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered to the nation for public use following AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.GC Pharma will handle the domestic distribution of the vaccine.The initial batch is earmarked for health workers under the age of 30, with inoculation expected to begin in mid-June.