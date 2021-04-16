Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yomiuri: S. Korea, US, Japan Coordinating Trilateral Summit in June

Write: 2021-06-02 08:26:00Update: 2021-06-02 09:42:36

Yomiuri: S. Korea, US, Japan Coordinating Trilateral Summit in June

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese newspaper reported on Wednesday that the presidents of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are discussing a plan to hold a trilateral summit this month. 

The Yomiuri Shimbun quoted a Japanese government official as saying that arrangements are being made to hold the meeting in time for the Group of Seven(G7) summit to be held in the U.K. from June 11 to 13, adding that Washington has taken the lead.

South Korea is not a member of the G7, but has been invited as a guest. 

Yomiuri said the summit, if held, will affirm the three countries’ cooperation on North Korean nuclear and missile issues while U.S. President Joe Biden will explain the details of his government’s North Korea policy and coordinate related policies with Seoul and Tokyo. 

The last summit among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan was held in September 2017. 

Regarding a Seoul-Tokyo summit, however, it is unclear whether it will be held this time, Yomiuri said, citing the Japanese government’s “prudent” attitude about it.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >