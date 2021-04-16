Yomiuri: S. Korea, US, Japan Coordinating Trilateral Summit in June

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese newspaper reported on Wednesday that the presidents of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are discussing a plan to hold a trilateral summit this month.The Yomiuri Shimbun quoted a Japanese government official as saying that arrangements are being made to hold the meeting in time for the Group of Seven(G7) summit to be held in the U.K. from June 11 to 13, adding that Washington has taken the lead.South Korea is not a member of the G7, but has been invited as a guest.Yomiuri said the summit, if held, will affirm the three countries’ cooperation on North Korean nuclear and missile issues while U.S. President Joe Biden will explain the details of his government’s North Korea policy and coordinate related policies with Seoul and Tokyo.The last summit among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan was held in September 2017.Regarding a Seoul-Tokyo summit, however, it is unclear whether it will be held this time, Yomiuri said, citing the Japanese government’s “prudent” attitude about it.