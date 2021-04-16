Pentagon: US Commitment to Defend S. Korea Unaffected by Missile Guidelines Lifting

Photo : YONHAP News

Washington has reaffirmed its commitment to defend South Korea following the lifting of the bilateral missile guidelines.Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said in a media briefing on Tuesday that “nothing about this” changes the Seoul-Washington alliance or the U.S.’ commitment to that alliance, adding it is a “defensive alliance.”President Moon Jae-in agreed with U.S. President Joe Biden to abolish the decades-long missile guidelines restricting the range and payload of missiles developed in South Korea during their first summit in Washington last month and announced the joint decision at a press conference following the summit.With the agreement, Seoul has obtained complete missile sovereignty for the first time in 42 years.North Korea on Monday denounced the end to the U.S. missile guidelines on South Korea as a "stark reminder" of the hostile U.S. policy toward the North and its "shameful double-dealing."