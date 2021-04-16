BTS Earns No. 1 Debut on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Butter'

Photo : YONHAP News

BTS debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the third time with their latest single “Butter.”Billboard on Tuesday announced the South Korean boy band’s latest feat earned with the group’s second English track.The septet made its first No. 1 debut on the chart with its first English-language single, "Dynamite," last August, and returned to the spot three months later with “Life Goes On.” That track became the first song predominantly sung in Korean to debut at No. 1 on the chart.Billboard counted “Butter” as BTS’ fourth No. 1 song on the singles chart, including its remix of "Savage Love" by U.S. singer Jason Derulo and New Zealand producer Jawsh 685, which reached the top spot on the chart last October.BTS is only the seventh act to earn four Hot 100 No. 1 spots in less than a year, joining the likes of The Beatles and Mariah Carey, according to Billboard.