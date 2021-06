Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on NATO members to deepen cooperation with South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.The U.S. Department of State said on Tuesday that Blinken made the remark during a virtual meeting of NATO foreign ministers earlier in the day.It is unknown why the four Asia-Pacific countries were particularly mentioned but it is largely viewed as part of Washington’s efforts to nudge its allies to form a common front against China.During the meeting, Blinken mentioned China as he expressed support for NATO’s efforts to counter “systemic challenges” from Russia and China.He also reaffirmed the U.S.’ commitment to NATO and the Joe Biden administration’s priority on revitalizing alliances.