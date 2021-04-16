S. Korea Reports 677 New Cases on Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases climbed back to the 600s after the daily figure remained in the 400s for three days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Wednesday that 677 new cases were detected throughout Tuesday, raising the country's accumulated caseload to 141-thousand-476.The latest cases are 218 more than the previous day and mark the first time the figure exceeded 600 since 629 cases last Thursday.Of the new cases, 654 were local transmissions and 23 were from overseas.Over 70 percent of the latest domestic cases came from the greater Seoul area, with 256 in Seoul, 188 in Gyeonggi Province and 19 in Incheon. The other regions registered 191 new cases, including 39 in Daegu and 23 in Daejeon.Two more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-965. The fatality rate stands at one-point-39 percent. The number of critically ill patients slipped by seven to 151.