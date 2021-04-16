Reservations for US-Provided Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Fully Booked

Photo : YONHAP News

Appointments for Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine offered to South Korea by the United States have been fully booked less than a day after reservations opened.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Tuesday that reservations for 900-thousand doses of the Janssen vaccine were complete as of 6:04 p.m. The online reservations began at 12 a.m.The U.S. provided one-million-12-thousand-800 doses after U.S. President Joe Biden pledged them during the South Korea-U.S. summit last month. The KDCA decided to hold around 100-thousand doses in case additional doses may need to be sent to inoculation facilities.Those eligible for the single-shot vaccine include reserve forces and civil defense personnel, as well as ranking military officers and their families, public officials at the Defense Ministry and related organizations who are 30 and older and under 60.The Janssen vaccines will arrive around June 5 on a South Korean military aircraft while inoculations will take place from June 10 to the 20.